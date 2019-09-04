Ex-Honduras first lady gets 58 years in corruption case

International
Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 20, 2019 photo, former Honduran first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo leaves court after her conviction on corruption charges in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The court convicted the former first lady on Tuesday of embezzling about $600,000 in government money between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president. Bonilla’s sentence will be announced Aug. 28 and could run between 58 and 87 years in prison. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez)

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A Honduran court has sentenced former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla to 58 years in prison for embezzling about $600,000 in government money between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president.

Bonilla’s sentence for embezzlement and fraud was at the high end of the possible sentencing range.

The case was originally brought by the Organization of American States’ anti-corruption mission.

Investigators for the nongovernmental National Anticorruption Council have told prosecutors that Bonilla deposited $600,000 in government funds into her personal bank account five days before Lobo ended his four-year term in January 2014.

Prosecutors said she used the money to buy jewelry and pay credit cards.

The Supreme Court said Wednesday Bonilla will also have to pay back about 10% of the money, or about $52,000.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Noon Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Noon Weather Update"
More Weather News

Wheeling 250 Parade

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter