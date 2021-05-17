Follansbee native and author now on the shelves with how to talk to anyone, anywhere

NEW YORK, NY AND WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Recent grads listen up! With ZOOM and social media bridging the gap for reaching people in other countries, comes new challenges to communicate.

How does someone become a global communicator?

A Follansbee native, Dan Bullock, along with co-author Professor Raul Sanchez from Centerville, Ohio, have a new book showing you how to communicate with anyone, anywhere.

Sounds like a big feat. So, what are some of the biggest hurdles?

This scholar says talking in idioms like, ‘That came out of left field’, or ‘It is what it is’ is confusing to someone from a different country or region who might have no clue what that means.

“Some advice is to really focus on what you’re saying. Be clear. Language can be very complex and a lot of time it doesn’t matter what industry we’re in, it doesn’t matter what role we’re in. We’re all trying to communicate more clearly, and this can be done through global English.” Daniel Bullock, Co-Author of “How to Communicate Effectively with Anyone, Anywhere”

The book is already being taught at NYU and is picked up by Amazon, Barnes and Noble, recently released in Australia and the UK. There’s even an augmented reality reading experience!

Did you know there are ways to make your voice sound more authoritative depending on the emphasis?

That can be workshopped through the virtual component with the book.

To pick up a copy of “How to Communicate Effectively with Anyone, Anywhere,” head here.