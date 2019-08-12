1  of  3
Breaking News
1-month-old found safe after Amber Alert, mother’s cousin in custody Charges to be filed against friend of Oregon District shooter Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

German aid official says he doesn’t plan to quit Amazon Fund

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top aid official says he has no plans to stop financing projects intended to protect the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, despite another German government ministry’s decision to put other funds on hold.

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said Saturday she was freezing about 35 million euros ($39.6 million) earmarked for biodiversity projects in Brazil because of the South American country’s alleged lack of commitment to curbing logging in the Amazon, a key absorber of greenhouse gases.

But Germany’s minister for economic cooperation and development, Gerd Mueller, said Monday that “anyone who wants to preserve the unique climate function of the rainforest must strengthen these measures, not end them.”

Mueller’s ministry contributes 55 million euros ($61.7 million) to the international Amazon Fund.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro responded to Schulze’s announcement by saying his country didn’t need Germany’s money.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter