German police probe fresh threats after politician’s killing

International
Posted: / Updated:

People attend a protest ralley in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 against far right violence. German police are investigating a series of threats sent to officials and institutions days after the arrest of a far-right extremist on suspicion of killing a pro-migrant politician. Slogan reads ‘Stop Far Right Violence’ (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating a series of threats sent to officials and institutions days after the arrest of a far-right extremist suspected of killing a pro-migrant politician.

Berlin police and prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that the threats were sent Tuesday.

It’s unclear if they are in any way linked to the slaying of Walter Luebcke, a long-time member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, who was found shot in the head at his home near the central German city of Kassel on June 2.

Police arrested 45-year-old Stephan Ernst over the killing Saturday. Ernst has a string of convictions for violent, anti-migrant crime dating back to the late 1980s.

German security officials have warned that the far-right extremists pose a serious threat.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter