Hope fades for man, girl missing in Switzerland flash flood

International
A view of the damage on the banks of the Losentse river on Monday, Aug.12, 2019 in Chamoson, canton Valais, Switzerland. The search continues Monday morning in Chamoson, after the violent storm that struck on Sunday evening. Two people are still missing, carried away in their cars by a mudslide. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in Switzerland are searching for a man and a girl missing since Sunday after their car was swept away by a flash flood caused by heavy rain in the Swiss Alps.

Police in the southern canton (state) of Valais said Monday they have little hope of finding the 37-year-old man and the 6-year-old girl alive. More than 70 rescuers including a helicopter crew searched for them through the night.

Videos posted online showed a wave of water, mud and debris crashing down the Losentze River near the village of Chamoson.

Authorities say a second car that was also swept away has been found, but nobody was inside that vehicle.

