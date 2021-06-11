Hospital Worker uses dead patient’s card to buy snacks 17 minutes after death; police report says

Police in West Midland UK say a healthcare assistant working on the COVID-19 unit was arrested after using a dead patient’s bank card to buy snacks from a hospital vending machine.

The woman, Ayesha Basharat , allegedly took the 83-year old woman’s card and used it 17 minutes after her death, says police.

Officials say a doctor at the medical facility recorded Basharat in progress.

Police say Basharat made another purchase that evening and tried again twice when she next returned to work.

Police arrested her during her shift.

Police say Basharat claimed she found it on the floor and got it “muddled up” with her own card when paying.

She went on to admit theft and fraud by false representation and at Birmingham Crown Court on 9 June she was given two five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months.