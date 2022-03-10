Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Ever since Russia President Vladimir Putin launched attacks on Ukraine, the ongoing invasion has been dominating the headlines.

But the big question is: ‘How much is at stake?’ That’s left to be seen, but some with family ties to Ukraine gave some insights after tonight’s panel discussion at Franciscan University of Steubenville.

“It’s scary. I’m scared for my friends and family that are currently hiding in their basement, under their tables because a mad man is dropping bombs on their heads.” Mykola Murskyj, Ukraine specialist

But many like Mykola Murskyj, who’s a third generation Ukrainian, haven’t lost hope.

“People do stand and people do care, even if they might not of 8 years ago.” Sophia Charron, panel moderator

Sophia Charron, who was born in Ukraine, is standing up for her home country.

Although Charron lives here in America, she’s seen the war unravel before her eyes. She just helped her friends living in a bombarded city in Ukraine escape, and that opened her eyes.

“To see real reactions and effects, it’s kind of difficult from a continental way, but this, this was a small way many of us were able to gain a sense of peace, actually by feeling we were helping in some small way.” Sophia Charron, panel moderator

And around the same time, but on a different trip, her dad also just returned after rescuing orphans and those vulnerable.

Although they’re now safe, many still aren’t.

But Ukrainian Americans still have faith in their home country.