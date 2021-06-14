ICC seeks to probe Philippines’ crackdown on drug crime

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda waits for the start of trial in The Hague, Netherlands. Bensouda addressed the United Nations Security Council virtually on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in her final briefing to the council. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has sought authorization to open an investigation into the Philippine government’s deadly crackdown on drug crime.

Fatou Bensouda said Monday that a preliminary probe “determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed” in the Philippines between July 1, 2016 and March 16, 2019, the date the Philippines withdrew from the court.

The suspected crimes happened “in the context of the government of Philippines ‘war on drugs’ campaign,” Bensouda said in a statement.