WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

As the world watches to see whether Russia invades Ukraine, the question arises –how would this affect the stock market?

Pete Holloway, senior vice president at Hazlett Burt and Watson summed it up in two words: Remain calm.

Holloway said the market goes up and down every minute of the day.

And if Russia invades Ukraine, it will have a dramatic effect.

But he says what you should be focusing on is what’s right for you.

“You should be investing for what is your specific situation, based on your risk tolerance, your age, your goals,” said Holloway. “Your goal might be to retire at age 63 and have a condo in Myrtle Beach. You’ve got to keep your eye on that ball and not be swayed by what really are short term things.”

Holloway says it’s important to talk to an investment professional.

“Don’t use Investing For Dummies or How To Invest Dot Com,” he said with a smile.

He said don’t be swayed by the events of the day.

What you need to focus on is your life, your goals, your age and risk tolerance.