Legalize It: Mexico Set To Become World’s Largest Cannabis Market After Approved Bill

(WTRF)- Mexico is set to become the world’s largest cannabis market after lawmakers approve a bill Wednesday night to legalize recreational marijuana.

The 316-to-129 vote in Mexico’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies.

The bill would allow adults to smoke marijuana and, with a permit, grow a small number of cannabis plants at home. It would also grant licenses for producers — from small farmers to commercial growers — to cultivate and sell the crop.

If passed in the Senate and signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador it would mean the United States would be between two countries that have legalized marijuana