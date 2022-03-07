Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)-As Russia’s invasion continues, a local business is sending help for the many families who need it.

Cloud 9 Salon & Spa in Martins Ferry has collected 1,500 pounds of stuff for Ukrainian refugees. That includes clothing, shoes, toiletries, and other household necessities they may need. There’s enough to help hundreds of families, and that’s all thanks to local donations.

“I guess, my thing is if you’re able to help and you can help, why not help? Mr. Rogers has a famous quote: ‘Whenever bad things are happening, look around for the helpers, there are always people who are helping’, and I think it shows us that we are an area of little helpers.” Shawn Holmes, Cloud 9 Spa & Salon

The donations are being shipped out to Poland and Romania today. Cloud 9 Salon and Spa says they should arrive in about 4 weeks.