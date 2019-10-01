Man kills 1, wounds at least 9 at Finland shopping center

HELSINKI (AP) — A man with a knife-like weapon killed one person and wounded at least nine others Tuesday at a shopping center in central Finland, police said. The attacker has also been wounded and is in custody.

Police said they were forced to use a gun to stop the violence at the Herman shopping center, which has been evacuated in the town of Kuopio. But police didn’t confirm that they shot the suspect, and they didn’t immediately provide further details.

The conditions of the wounded, including the attacker, weren’t immediately available and police haven’t provided a possible motive.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne tweeted that the violence was “shocking and totally condemnable.”

Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported that the shopping center houses a vocational school which the attacker allegedly tried to enter. Finnish media also reported that the man used a type of sword.

This story has been corrected to show that the name of the shopping center is Herman, not Hermanni.