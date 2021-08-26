Manchin Statement On Airport Bombings In Afghanistan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the bombings near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan that have resulted in the loss of multiple American servicemembers and Afghan citizens.

“Today’s horrific attacks in Kabul that killed and wounded American servicemembers and Afghans is an unconscionable act of terrorism. Every American, myself included, is heartbroken by the loss of our brave servicemembers who put their lives on the line and by this senseless loss of life. It is clear that the Taliban has broken their promises and this cannot be tolerated any longer. The situation we currently find our country in is one of deep despair, and we must establish a turning point in our actions to control this process. The Taliban continue to harass, assault, and hold hostage the families of U.S. citizens and SIVs, despite their assurances of safe passage. Their takeover of the Afghan government emboldened terrorist organizations like ISIS-K to carry out the attacks we saw today.

“Our military must be able to use all the might at their disposal to protect the lives of Americans and our allies and to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions. Our military must be able to complete their mission, for as long as it takes to evacuate every American, our servicemembers, any individual that has assisted U.S. Forces, and SIVs, while ensuring security and medical screenings.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)