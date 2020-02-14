Mexican activists protest after gruesome killing of woman

A demonstrator holds up a stencil of the Spanish message: “Mexico Femicide” in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The demonstration against gender violence comes after last week’s vicious murder of Ingrid Escamilla by her husband and controversy unleashed by the leaking of images of her body to the press, in a country where an average of 10 women are killed every day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dozens of women spray-painted slogans such as “We won’t be silenced” on the facade and doorway of Mexico City’s National Palace on Friday, following the gruesome slaying of a young woman last weekend.

The protest occurred as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave his daily news conference inside the colonial-era palace.

The women were demanding justice in the case of Ingrid Escamilla, a young Mexico City resident who was killed by a supposed boyfriend.

The man, who has been arrested and purportedly confessed to killing her with a knife, then mutilated her body and flushed part of her corpse into the sewer.

Indignation grew after some local media published horrific photos of the corpse, apparently leaked by city police officers.

Officials condemned media outlets for publishing the photos and said they were investigating police. López Obrador said such killings were hate crimes and “an act of brutal machismo.”