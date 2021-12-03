New COVID-19 restrictions could make international travel difficult

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the world on high alert and fearing the spread of this new Coronavirus variant, President Joe Biden took another precaution and enforced new travel restrictions.

In hope to combat the spread of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden announced his most recent plan on Thursday. Biden voiced his concern about the omicron virus variant and introduced new travel requirements.

Mark Ackermann with the Marshall County Health Department says their concerned travelers may run into issues reentering the U.S.

We find that it might be a little difficult in certain countries for people to comply with these guidelines. Reason being is that one of the things they have to do to be able to return to the United States is to get a test within 24 hours before traveling back. A lot of countries are very restrictive and they’re not really listing a whole lot of opportunities for folks to be able to meet that. Mark Ackermann, Preparedness Director Marshall County Health Department

He says in many countries it can take anywhere from 48-72 hours to get a test and unlike in the United States, travelers will have to pay to get a COVID-19 test.

Ackermann says the health department suggests when traveling this holiday season to be overly cautious. As we come around to almost a year of distributing vaccines, we want to avoid an increase in cases.