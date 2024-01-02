(WTRF) – It’s been nearly two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, leaving many parts of both countries in complete devastation.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, both countries have lost hundreds of thousands of lives, destroyed whole communities, and have taken big hits to their economies.

Despite all of this destruction, there is still no clear end to this conflict in sight in 2024.

West Liberty University’s Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick is a professor of political science, and has been closely following the war since it broke out. He says there is not much of an update to the conflict at the moment.

For that past year, that has not been much movement in terms of who controls what territory.

“There has been some back in forth. Ukraine has regained some things; Russia has made some progress. A lot of it depends on support for Ukraine from Ukraine’s allies.” Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, Professor of Political Science at West Liberty University

Dr. Fitzpatrick believes Ukraine will continue to receive aid from the European Union. He says right now, it is up to Congress to pass a deal to provide more funding to Ukraine.

Dr. Fitzpatrick thinks the U.S. will provide more aid in the form of a package deal that includes other stipulations like aid for Israel and even funding for border security.