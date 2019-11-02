Live Now
2019 Trick or Treat Times

Norway arrests US far-right activist, seeks deportation

International
Posted: / Updated:

HELSINKI (AP) — Norwegian authorities have arrested a high-profile U.S. white supremacist scheduled to speak at an international far-right conference in Oslo and say they will seek his deportation.

Spokesman Martin Bernsen from Norway’s domestic security agency PST told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that a U.S. citizen was arrested Saturday “on the basis of the Immigration Act section 106” including a suspicion that “he may play an obvious role in radicalization.”

PST didn’t give the person’s name, but he was identified by Norwegian media as Greg Johnson who was a scheduled speaker in the conference by the Scandza Forum, a far-right network known for its anti-Semitic and racist views.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Johnson is a writer and editor-in-chief of the white nationalist Counter-Currents Publishing and a contributor to several publications.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter