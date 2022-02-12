"If they do invade Ukraine they will have a terrible price to pay."

(WTRF) — The chill of a Cold War hangs over Eastern Europe again tonight.



Russia is carrying out military maneuvers and drills close to Ukraine, and the US is escalating its dire warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place within days.

Diplomats and government leaders, meanwhile, are struggling more than ever to jumpstart broken-down talks to fend off a full-out war. Ohio Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown weighed on the strained situation.

It really concerns me. Now over 120,000 thousand troops as far as we can tell they’re moving forward and if they do invade Ukraine they will have a terrible price to pay. It’ll be a big mistake. Sen. Rob Portman, (R) Ohio