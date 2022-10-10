The death last month of a 22-year-old woman in morality police custody sparked protests across Iran, with demonstrators calling for the downfall of their Supreme Leader.

Former Congressman Bob Ney lived in Iran when the revolution began in 1978, and he says that the clerics now are even more brutal that the Shah in Iran’s last revolution.

22-year-old, Mahsa Amini became a symbol of Iranian repression after her arrest by the morality police, who accused her of wearing her hijab improperly, which sparked what he says could be the next revolution.

Across the world, acts of protest have been breaking out and by October 2022, Iran Human Rights reported that at least 185 people were killed by security forces.

Ney says that in his opinion, this is the first time that there has been a massive groundswell of power coming from women and young children protesting social changes.

“These are younger people,” emphasized Ney.

“They don’t have any allegiance to the Islamic Revolution. They weren’t around during the Iran-Iraq War, so these are a new generation, thank goodness, that hopefully will continue this type of groundswell to put pressure to try to normalize that county. There’s a lot of good people in Iran and they’ve been living under these horrific conditions, and this, of course, exposed it all. To kill somebody because they didn’t wear a piece of clothing in the right, religious way is absolutely intolerable.” Bob Ney – Former Member of Congress

As Americans, Ney says that the misconception that the Iranian people dislike us is one that needs to be stopped, and we need to be supportive in order to help them.

Ney says that the fact that the power behind these protests is coming from women – he believes that this will spark change that even the Arab Springs could not make.

Iranians are emphasizing the importance of international media keeping the protests and the regime’s response in the spotlight.