(WTRF) — Many predictions about the FIFA World Cup have been made, but the surprising “clairvoyant” animal kingdom has something to share, says ABCNews.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A host of animals – big and small – are testing their “mystic” powers to predict the scores.

The animal picks started with Paul the “psychic” octopus. Paul had an incredible run of eight correct World Cup winner predictions in the South Africa tournament in 2010 from his tank at the Aquarium Sea Life Centre in Oberhausen, Germany. His choices included Spain’s win over the Netherlands in the final.

Paul’s competition came from his successor, Rubio the Octopus, who was an icon in Japan for his 100% success rate in predicting the matches in 2018. Rubio’s clairvoyant life was “cut” short as he was eventually chopped up and made into seafood.

World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament, earliest exit by a host nation

The next predictor was Taiyo the Otter who predicted Japan’s win this week at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Taiyo lives at the Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa in Japan and was given three labeled buckets to choose from – Japan (blue), draw (yellow) and Germany (Red) – and the Otter didn’t hesitate to make Japan his winning team.

In the 2018 World Cup, Marcus the “mystic” pig predicted a World Cup victory for England by choosing an apple with the English flag on British TV, however his prediction flopped and England was terminated in the semi-finals.

US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

An especially talented predictor is Nelly the elephant from Serengeti Park in Hodengagen, Germany. She had a streak of 30 out of 33 matches correct between the 2006 World Cup, the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 Euros, according to ABCNews.

The owners of Camilla the “mystic” camel from Melton Mowbray in England, say she is never wrong and had good news for England. She predicted the Three Lion’s group-stage win over Iran at the Qatar World Cup and they won.