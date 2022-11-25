(WTRF) — Rats have been accused of eating hundreds of kilograms of cannabis seized from drug dealers and stored in police warehouses, according to CBSNews.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A court in the city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh in Northern India stated that the rats are not scared of police. The police found nearly 200 kilograms of confiscated cannabis gone from evidence storage that was to be used in a recent case.

The prosecutor told the court that more than 1,500 pounds of cannabis that was stored in many different stations could have been impacted by the rat infestation.

Allegedly, this was not the first time that rats has gotten into the cannabis stored by police.

The judge hearing the case cited the police as blaming the rodents for destroying hundreds of kilograms of cannabis that had been seized in various cases and stored at the city’s Shergarh and Highway Police Station.

Are you living in a rat-infested nightmare-scape? You are if you live in this W.Va. city

The court then issued guidelines for the auction or dispose of the cannabis by police.

CBSNews reported that the exact details of the rats’ alleged consumption of the cannabis were vague. After the court case the Mathura City Police Superintendent Martand Prakash Singh told CNN that the cannabis most likely had been destroyed by rain and flooding and not by the suspected rats.

It is unknown if the rats are guilty as charged.

The 2016 study by the University of British Columbia recorded that lab rats who ingested the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana were found to be lazy. The researchers trained 29 rats in the experiment to choose between a simple or difficult task to earn treats.

It was found that the rats would choose the harder task for the bigger reward, but after eating marijuana, the rats chose the easier task.