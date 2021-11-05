Rep. McKinley headed to Scotland to talk climate change

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Finding an end to climate change has been on the agenda for many years. World leaders will gather in the coming days to work towards a solution.

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference. U.S. Representative David B. McKinley, is leaving to travel to Scotland Friday.

Representative McKinley will be attending the COP26 meeting where they will highlighting the topic of climate change.

McKinley said it is important for them to hear that Republicans and conservative are not against climate change.

It’s an honor. First, it’s an honor. I am just an engineer from Wheeling West Virginia. To get the chance to listen to what the rest of the world is saying and to be able to share with them that we are already in America doing our part. Congressman David McKinley, (R) West Virginia

McKinley said he wants to know if there are other ways to address these problems. He would like to talk about some of the techniques they could possibly turn to.

We know the CO2 emissions coming from America are now greater than all the next twelve nations combined. We are doing our part in making this reduction. I would like to understand why they’re not fessing up and doing the same thing. Congressman David McKinley, (R) West Virginia

With West Virginia’s large production of fossil fuels, McKinley explained he worries about all the jobs that could be lost by this change.

What’s the objective? Are we trying to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere? What are we trying to accomplish? I would like to hear from the world, what is your attitude? Do you want us to eliminate fossil fuels that they are so dependent on? The county more than 50% of the world depends on coal for energy. Congressman David McKinley, (R) West Virginia

McKinley added he looks forward to sharing his thoughts as well as hearing and learning from others.