OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — U.S. Representative David McKinley is calling on the Biden Administration to increase American oil production.

McKinley says it’s crucial in order to lower gas prices. The representative says some of the gas increases are war-related. In his opinion– opening up American pipelines would solve this issue.

He says, “Why aren’t we just increasing our production. Rule back some of our regulations that have been inhibiting some of our growth. Put Americans to work in West Virginia, Louisiana, Texas and get gas wells operating again. That’s one of the things we should be doing.”

McKinley says opening production in the states would offset the prices increased because of the war. He says oil companies in several states are ready to do so.