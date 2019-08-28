Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Russia: No involvement in Berlin daytime slaying of Georgian

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has denied media reports that Moscow may have been involved in the brazen daytime slaying of a Georgian man in Berlin.

Berlin prosecutors have released little about Friday’s killing, except to say the 40-year-old victim was shot by a cyclist, who was captured shortly afterward and identified as a 48-year-old Russian man.

Prosecutors wouldn’t comment Wednesday on reports the victim was an ex-insurgent who fought Russian forces in Chechnya, nor speculation he may have been targeted. Federal prosecutors, who deal with espionage cases, aren’t currently involved.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia had nothing to do with the crime.

He says: “this case has nothing to do with the Russian state, with authorities. I resolutely deny any connection between the killing and Russian officialdom.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter