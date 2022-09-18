BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF)

As the world watches Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral events unfold, it’s evident that the process is elaborate and complex.

But as Jason Wilson watches—as a funeral director—he is struck by many details that the rest of us would not notice.

Wilson Funeral Home has handled the final arrangements of professional athletes, Congress members, even an astronaut.

But Wilson says the queen’s arrangements had to take many people many years.

“I can only imagine, as a funeral professional, the amount of detail, the amount of collaboration, communication, the amount of work,” said Wilson.

Live updates: London prepares for 1M visitors for funeral

As he watches the coverage, he can tell who is doing what.

“I can identify where the funeral directors are in the procession because you can see them, and you can see what they’re doing,” he noted.

Wilson says every aspect has to be planned—vehicles, flowers, clothing, music, seating.

He says grieving family members can’t be expected to be focusing on logistics.

“Everybody needs to know where to sit,” he said. “So you could see that there was a funeral director or an attendant of some form who knew that. Because frankly King Charles didn’t know where to sit. And so they escorted him and seated him.”

As thousands line up to pay their respects to the queen, Wilson says it’s really no different than a teacher or a coal miner.

Saying farewell is important.

“Every life is extraordinary,” Wilson said. “And should be celebrated. We see this with families. Families love to hear people’s stories about how that person touched their lives.”

If you plan to watch the queen’s funeral, our coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. Monday on WTRF CBS and ABC.