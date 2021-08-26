Sen. Capito responds to attack in Afghanistan, says she is “disappointed” in the Biden administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) is responding to today’s deadly attacks on American servicemen in Afghanistan.

“This is devastating and incredibly sad to see. Our marines were bravely performing the critical mission of evacuating Americans. While the effort is worthwhile, @potus must ensure everything is being done to protect and support those evacuating and helping them. So far, I have been very disappointed with the actions of this administration.”

US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

US Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) also released a statement about today’s tragedy.

