WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF)

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman was one of four senators who visited refugee sites and spoke with Ukrainians who fled their homeland to escape Russia’s increasingly deadly invasion.

He says meeting the refugees was deeply moving.

“We talked with a lot of mothers and kids,” Portman noted. “Hardly any men are coming out because they’re almost all staying behind to fight. We talked to grandmothers with grandkids and it was just heartbreaking. They were in tears telling us about having their homes destroyed. They had friends who were wounded and killed.”

He says some areas have no resources.

“And with regard to food and water, it’s really bad right now,” he continued. “You’ve got a city in Mariupol as you know down in the south that has been surrounded and people are going to starve to death,” he said. “Some have already died of dehydration. This is almost like a Middle Ages siege.”

He said we must find a way to get an airlift in and save lives before it’s too late.

He said this is a dangerous and volatile world.

“And you’ve got someone like Vladimir Putin who is willing to kill civilians, to target civilians, in order to fulfill his dream of a Russian empire,” said Portman. “And the United States and the rest of the free world has to push back.”

Otherwise, the senator said he doesn’t believe it will end with Ukraine.