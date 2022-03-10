WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF)

The Pentagon rejected Poland’s offer to send planes to Ukraine.

If the U.S. had accepted the goodwill gesture, Poland would have sent MiG-29’s to the Ukraine military.

The Pentagon is taking a very firm stance saying that it is absolutely against Poland’s proposal when it comes to sending those fighting planes to Ukraine.

The U.S. reacted quickly with a resounding no after Poland’s big surprise announcement Tuesday that it would send the MiG-29’s to the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.



Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito responded to the decision against sending the warplanes.



Senator Brown feels there is considerable anxiety surrounding the subject of Poland putting their planes at the base in Germany while Senator Moore Capito says she doesn’t understand why the Biden Administration wouldn’t support the move by Poland.

“Why does it matter that it comes from an American air base or wherever they would come. I think this is a big misstep by the administration. I believe that we should deliver those MiG’s to the Ukrainian Air Force and let them do the aggressive action they would do with those.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

“There is considerable anxiety and concern from the U.S. military establishment, that if NATO, if Polish NATO planes, go and fly in the Ukraine and shoot down Russian planes. That it means NATO is now in this war.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinskyy says the reason his country wanted the warplanes to be sent to the U.S. Air Force base in Germany is a really just a matter of logistics, while White House officials say the move to allow the MiG’s on the base may be mistaken by Russia as escalatory action by NATO.