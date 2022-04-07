(WTRF)

As the war continues with Russia and Ukraine, The U.N. General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.

We spoke to Senator Brown and Senator Capito about their reaction to today’s events.

“We need stronger or forceful and authentic leadership as we’re seeing and watching what’s going on in Europe and in Ukraine.” SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-W.VA.)

“Putin been shocked by two things one that the Ukrainian resistance has been so courageous and effective and I think he’s been shocked by President Biden’s ability to put together a coalition with countries that normally wouldn’t step up.” Sen. Sherrod Brown – (D) Ohio



The vote on the U.S. initiated resolution was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.

Both of those resolutions were approved by at least 140 nations.