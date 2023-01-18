Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday.

The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India.

According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven.

The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings and were around the victims necks, slitting their throats.

One of the children died after flying a kite while riding on a bike with her father, another girl died walking home with her mother, and the third child died after riding with his parents on a two-wheeler.

The Uttarayan festival is celebrated from the 14th January each year