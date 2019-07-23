Breaking News
Stuntman injury halts ‘Fast & Furious 9’ production in UK

International
LONDON (AP) — Production of “Fast & Furious 9” has been halted after a stuntman for the action movie was severely injured in England.

Work on the latest installment of the long-running The Fast and the Furious franchise was put on hold Monday following the accident at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, 35 miles (53 kilometers) northwest of London.

Police and paramedics were called to the film production complex. Hertfordshire police said a man “sustained serious injuries” and was taken away in an air ambulance.

Universal Pictures said production was stopped because of the accident.

The film, starring regulars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, is due for release in 2020.

