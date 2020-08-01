Surfing Dinosaur Battles Heatwave

Italy (CBS)–A heatwave gripped Italy on Friday (July 31) with the thermometer hitting 38 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country, and a dinosaur took advantage of the jurassic climate to paddle on a Sicilian beach.

A man wearing an inflatable T-rex costume was seen calmly paddling on his surf board among the non-reptilian beachgoers.

With temperatures heading towards 40 degrees celsius in Sicily, Palermo citizens flocked to the local beaches of Sferracavallo and Mondello to enjoy the sunny weather and to beat the heat, some chilling on inflatable donuts, others braving the sizzling temperatures playing soccer on the beach.

The Italian weather agency advised people to drink plenty of water, eat cool dishes and avoid physical exertion.

In Rome, where the temperature reached 39 degrees on Friday, authorities told the elderly and children not to go out in the hottest part of the day as the soaring temperatures, a consequence of warm masses of air originating from the African continent, will last until Sunday (August 2).