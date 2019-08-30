Syrian troops to start unilateral cease-fire in Idlib

This photo released by the opposition Syrian Civil Defense rescue group, also known as White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a civil defense worker inspecting destroyed buildings after airstrikes hit the town of Jarjnas, in Idlib province, Syria. Syrian opposition activists said government warplanes have struck towns and villages in the northwestern province of Idlib including one near a Turkish observation post. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Russian military says Syrian government forces will begin a unilateral cease-fire in the northwestern province of Idlib in the coming hours.

The Russian military reconciliation center says the cease-fire will go into effect Saturday morning at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Friday’s report comes as government forces have intensified their offensive over the past weeks capturing rebel-held areas in Hama province and nearby Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

The Russian military called on the opposition to end “provocations” and engage in peaceful settlement.

Russia is a main backer of Syrian government forces.

The announcement came as hundreds of protesters in Idlib marched toward a border crossing with Turkey demanding that Ankara either open the border or demand an end to the government attack.