During the weekend of Friday, March 4th-6th 2022 The International Society for Krishna Consciousness will conduct a Chant for Peace at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in West Virginia, with a special guest his Holiness Varsana Swami.

The devotees of ISKCON will hold a Chant for Peace around the globe to pray for all people affected by the recent conflicts. They will promote the uplifting process of chanting the Holy Names of God and the understanding of universal brotherhood and sisterhood of all people and living beings as children of that One God.

Some events that will occur are public singing and chanting of the Holy Names in city squares, streets, parks, and other public areas. Chanting at temples, homes, and other indoor venues in groups. And group prayers, chants, and meditation sessions in person or online via various social media and video conference platforms.