The Latest: DR prosecutor vows no impunity in Ortiz shooting

Journalists surround the police vehicle carrying Eddy Vladimir Féliz Garcia who was taken into custody in connection with the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, as he is taken to court in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. His lawyer, Deivi Solano, said Féliz Garcia had no idea who he’d picked up and what was about to happen, and that he expected Féliz Garcia would be charged as an accomplice to an attempted murder. (AP Photo/Roberto Guzman)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The latest on the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic (all times local):

5:0 p.m.

The chief prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says that no one involved in the shooting of former Red Sox star will remain in impunity, not even in the intellectual author of the crime.

Authorities say six suspects, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting of Ortiz at a popular Santo Domingo bar Sunday night.

The Dominican Republic’s chief prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez said Wednesday the suspects “are being interrogated and we will continue deepening the investigation to get to the truth about what happened.”

Rodríguez said: “Nobody involved in this lamentable episode will remain in impunity, not even the material or intellectual author” of the crime, said Rodríguez.

In Boston, Ortiz’s wife said in statement that the former Red Sox star was able to sit up and take some steps as he recuperates in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

—

4:30 p.m.

Police Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte says the coordinator of the shooting of David Ortiz was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos, or about $7,800, to carry out the crime.

The director of the Dominican Republic’s National Police has declined to provide a motive for the shooting of former Red Sox star. But Bautista said in a press conference Wednesday that the alleged coordinator is one of the suspects detained.

Witnesses say the crime was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars. Prosecutors have said the two men on the motorcycle were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and in a Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at a popular Santo Domingo bar Sunday night.

Meanwhile, in Boston, Ortiz’s wife said in statement that the former Red Sox star was able to sit up and take some steps as he recuperates in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

—

4:15 p.m.

The chief prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says five people, including the alleged gunman, have been detained in the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz. And total of six suspects have been detained.

Authorities say a seventh suspect is being pursued in the shooting, which witnesses say was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars.

The Dominican Republic’s chief prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez spoke at a news conference on Wednesday. Authorities gave the name of the alleged shooter as Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy.

Prosecutors have said the two men on the motorcycle were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and in a Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at a popular Santo Domingo bar Sunday night.

—

1:30 p.m.

The wife of former Red Sox star David Ortiz says her husband is recuperating at a hospital in Boston after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement issued by the team on Wednesday that her husband was in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital under the direction of trauma surgeon Dr. David King.

“Yesterday and this morning, David was able to sit up as well as take some steps.His condition is guarded and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress towards recovery,” she said.

“My family and I again want to thank everyone for their endless love and well wishes, and still ask for privacy while David continues to heal.”

___

12:30 p.m.

Dominican prosecutors say witnesses and security camera footage show that the attempt to kill former Red Sox star David Ortiz was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, indicating a new level of sophistication in the attack.

The details were contained in a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, who was captured Tuesday night in the town of Mao in the northern Dominican Republic, was driving a grey Hyundai Accent before mounting the bike driven by 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz García, the document said.

The document also said the two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and another Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Feliz García’s lawyer says his client is an innocent motorcycle taxi driver who had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime.

Ortiz is recovering from his wounds in intensive care in Boston.