The Latest: Macron praises Chirac as ‘statesman we loved’

FILE – In this June 6, 2005 file photo, former French President Jacques Chirac, left, and former U.S. president Bill Clinton leave after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Jacques Chirac, a debonair master of politics who championed French grandeur and whose 12 years as president were overshadowed by tensions with the United States over his opposition to war in Iraq. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on former French President Jacques Chirac’s death (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

Parisians and visitors are writing messages in condolence books left outside Paris city hall to pay tribute to former President Jacques Chirac, who died Thursday at age 86.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo ordered flags on all municipal buildings to be lowered to half-mast and had a giant screen erected on the esplanade to show pictures of Chirac.

Gérard Puzol, a 68 year-old retiree from the south of France, said “if you had to pick one image of Jacques Chirac, half the people would tell you about his visits to the (annual Paris) farm show … He didn’t miss a single one.”

Puzol remembered Chirac’s voracious appetite for local produce and fresh beer.

Standing by the screen, 60-year-old Ghislain Barbat described Chirac as “cultured.”

Scores of people were also queuing Thursday night to go into the presidential palace, as condolence books are open in the Elysee’s main entrance.

___

9:00 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to his late predecessor Jacques Chirac, calling him “a statesman we loved as much as he loved us.”

Macron said during a nationally televised speech on Thursday night that Chirac incarnated France as an “independent and proud” country but also would be mourned in Africa, which he “loved so much.”

Chirac died at home at age 86 on Thursday. He served as Paris mayor, a lawmaker, prime minister and the nation’s last two-term president during his 40-year political career.

He was the first French leader to acknowledge France’s role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, died Thursday at 86.

Macron said in his address: “We are remembering tonight with emotion and affection his freedom, his personality, the talent he had to reconcile simplicity and grandeur, proximity and dignity, love of the motherland and openness to the universal.”

___

8 p.m.

France will hold a national day of mourning Monday in homage to late President Jacques Chirac.

The French presidency said a solemn service will take place Monday at noon in the Paris Church of Saint Sulpice, not far from Chirac’s home. Chirac died Thursday at age 86.

In addition, the presidential palace is opening its doors to the public on Thursday evening so people can write in condolence books. Those books will be installed until Sunday in the Elysee’s main entrance, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says.

Macron is giving a televised speech Thursday night to honor Chirac.

___

5:25 p.m.

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin says he is mourning the late President Jacques Chirac, the French leader with whom he opposed the U.S.-led 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Villepin said “I’m mourning a man who took a huge place in my life … With him, a page of our history is turning …thank you, Mr. President.”

Villepin, then Chirac’s foreign minister, made a famous speech to the United Nations in February 2003 to oppose the war in Iraq and advocate for peace, receiving loud applause.

He then became Chirac’s prime minister from 2005 to 2007.

Chirac, a two-term French president who was the first leader to acknowledge France’s role in the Holocaust, died Thursday at 86.

___

5 p.m.

British leaders past and present have paid tribute to former French President Jacques Chirac, who often clashed with U.K. politicians over differing approaches to Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Chirac was a “formidable political leader who shaped the destiny of his nation in a career that spanned four decades.”

“His loss will be felt throughout France, across the generations,” Johnson tweeted, adding in French: “all my condolences today to his family, friends and the people of France.”

Tony Blair, who was Britain’s prime minister between 1997 and 2007, called Chirac “a towering figure in French and European politics over many decades. Whatever our differences from time to time, he was always unfailingly kind, generous and personally supportive.”

And Blair’s predecessor, John Major, said Chirac “was always prepared to be a friend and partner of the United Kingdom”.

Major said he was “an engaging man, and a supreme politician — but one whose mind could be changed by facts, by persuasion, or by circumstance.”

___

4:25 p.m.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder says Jacques Chirac was a leader who knew that “Europe can only work well if Germany and France are in agreement.”

Schroeder, Germany’s center-left leader from 1998 until 2005, joined then-French President Chirac in opposing the U.S.-led war in Iraq in 2003.

News agency dpa reported that Schroeder said Thursday: “He was an experienced politician, a history-conscious European, a charming person.” He added: “I will miss a man who became a friend to me.”

Schroeder said Chirac’s “most symbolically important gesture” was his invitation for the then-chancellor to join in commemorations of the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy in 2004. Schroeder was the first German chancellor to be invited.

___

3:55 p.m.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is paying tribute to the late French President Jacques Chirac, calling him a “remarkable personality” and a “dear friend.”

In a statement issued Thursday, Hariri said Chirac “held Lebanon’s hand in the most difficult circumstances.”

Hariri’s father, the late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, developed a close friendship with Chirac, who traveled to Beirut with his wife after Hariri was assassinated in a truck bombing in 2005. Chirac then supported Lebanon’s so-called “Cedar Revolution” aimed at ending Syria’s decades-long occupation of the tiny country.

Saad Hariri described Chirac as the “spiritual brother of Rafik Hariri and the big brother of the family.”

___

2:55 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is paying tribute to former French President Jacques Chirac as “a great statesman and European.”

Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, quoted the chancellor in a tweet as saying Thursday that she was “very sad” about Chirac’s death at 86. She said “he was an outstanding partner and friend to us Germans and to me personally.”

Chirac was in office when Merkel came to power in 2005 and was the first of four French presidents she has worked with.

Merkel said: “I am mourning a great statesman and European together with his family and the French people.”

___

2:40 p.m.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says the city is mourning the death of President Jacques Chirac, who was the mayor of the French capital for 18 years.

Hidalgo paid tribute to a “huge humanist figure who marked the country’s history.” Chirac was the mayor of Paris from 1977 to 1995, when he was elected president.

Hidalgo said “for us, Parisians, he will be our mayor forever, loving this city and its inhabitants with passion.” Condolence books will be opened in the city hall.

Chirac’s successor at the French presidency, former President Nicolas Sarkozy, tweeted that “his memory will remain in France’s history as in the heart of all citizens.”

___

2:30 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is praising late French President Jacques Chirac for his “intellect and great knowledge” and ability to make “balanced decisions.”

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin sent a telegram expressing condolences after Chirac’s death Thursday.

The telegram said Chirac’s name “is tied to a whole epoch of modern France” and that Chirac had a “high international authority as a wise statesman with a long-term view, defending the interests of his country.”

Putin, who met Chirac regularly at international summits, also praised Chirac’s contribution to Russian-French relations.

___

2:20 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a speech in homage to former President Jacques Chirac in a national address on television.

Macron is to speak at 8 p.m. local time to pay tribute to his late predecessor.

Macron cancelled a visit Thursday to the southern town of Rodez, where he had planned to take part in a public meeting on his planned overhaul of the retirement system.

___

1:30 p.m.

Mourners are bringing flowers to the residence of late French President Jacques Chirac and looking past his problems to share grief and memories of a man who long dominated France’s political scene.

Police put up barricades around the apartment where Chirac’s family lives as mourners arrived Thursday.

His presidency was marred by corruption scandals and political tensions but the French remembered him fondly, both his personal touch and his courage to stand up to the United States.

Parisian Joel Josse said Chirac “brought France to a higher global level.” Christina Haye said while passing by that even young people in her office were “very affected” by the news. “I think he did a lot for France in general, and it’s just sad.”

Anne Claire Bergot said simply: “Peace to his soul.”

People expressed condolences for the conservative leader from across the political spectrum. Socialist former President Francois Hollande tweeted: “The French, regardless of their convictions, are losing today a statesman, but also a friend.”

___

1:10 p.m.

France’s lower house of parliament has held a minute of silence for late President Jacques Chirac.

Cries of shock rang out in the National Assembly as the legislature’s president Richard Ferrand announced the news that Chirac had died Thursday. He was 86.

Ferrand asked the lawmakers, “I ask you to observe in his memory a minute of silence.”

Chirac served as a parliament member as well as mayor of Paris and president of the nation for 12 years.

___

12:45 p.m.

Former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt remembers Jacques Chirac as an earthy man with exceptional knowledge of the European Union’s workings that he somehow combined with an excellent sense of humor.

Verhofstadt’s time in office long overlapped with Chirac’s and they met often at European summits. The former French president died Thursday at age 86.

“When we discussed tough issues, his humor always brought a sense of relief,” Verhofstadt said. “But it is especially his attachment to the European project that turned him into the real statesman that we will miss.”

___

12:35 p.m.

European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says that the European Union has lost one of the strongest defenders of European unity with the death of former French President Jacques Chirac.

Juncker said that Chirac will leave an indelible mark on the EU, and added that he was also losing a “dear personal friend.”

In a statement Thursday, Juncker said that Chirac’s “legacy for France and the EU will stay with us forever.”

___

12:15 p.m.

Jacques Chirac, a two-term French president who was the first leader to acknowledge France’s role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died at age 86.

His son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told The Associated Press that Chirac died Thursday “peacefully, among his loved ones.” He did not give a cause of death, though Chirac had had repeated health problems since leaving office in 2007.

Chirac was long the standard-bearer of France’s conservative right, and mayor of Paris for nearly two decades. He was nicknamed “Le Bulldozer” early in his career for his determination and ambition. As president from 1995-2007 he was a consummate global diplomat but failed to reform the economy or defuse tensions between police and minority youths that exploded into riots across France in 2005.