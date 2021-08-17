The Latest: US shipping 488,000 vaccine doses to Rwanda

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

WASHINGTON — The United States this week is shipping the first vaccine doses of the 500 million COVID-19 global sharing commitment it made at the Group of Seven summit in June.

The U.S. is sending 488,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Rwanda, of which 188,370 come as the first batch of the half-billion dose order placed by the U.S. to share with lower and moderate-income countries.

The White House says the balance of the doses will come from existing U.S. surplus of shots.

The U.S. has already shared more than 110 million surplus doses this summer. The Pfizer order is expected to make available at least 200 million doses through the end of this year to be donated around the world, with 300 million more delivered in the first half of 2022.

The announcement comes as the U.S. is expected to recommend a third dose of the mRNA vaccines for all ages, approximately 8 months after the second dose, to boost protection against the coronavirus.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s largest school district will likely require students to wear face masks when classrooms open next week, following the recommendation of a task force of medical experts and defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’s ban on mandatory face mask rules.

The Miami-Dade County School Board is expected to approve the measure on Wednesday. “My mind is pretty made up on the way to move forward,” Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Students in neighboring Broward County will be wearing masks when they return for the fall semester on Wednesday. People in both districts have been keeping an eye on the Tampa area, where classes started last week. The Hillsborough County School Board, which has not required masks in classrooms, scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday to discuss additional protections against COVID-19.

NEW YORK — Americans cut back on spending last month as a surge in COVID-19 cases kept people away from stores.

Retail sales fell a seasonal adjusted 1.1% in July from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. It was a much larger drop than the 0.3% decline Wall Street analysts had expected.

The report is the first glimpse into whether a surge in COVID-19 cases in July has kept people from heading out to shop. According to Tuesday’s report, spending fell at stores that sell clothing, furniture and sporting goods.

The Commerce Department reported even online sales have started to stall, falling 3.1% from the month before. Companies have reported a slowdown after astronomical growth last year as people stayed home and shopped more online during the pandemic.

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, said online sales grew 13% in its most recent quarter, the company’s smallest quarterly online sales growth in two years.

AMSTERDAM — The European Medicines Agency says it is deciding whether a third dose of coronavirus vaccines will be needed, in light of U.S. regulators considering booster shots.

The EU drug regulator says it’s “engaging with vaccine developers” to coordinate submission of the necessary data and says it is aware numerous European countries are considering giving booster shots to their already immunized populations.

“At this stage, EMA has not yet determined if and when a booster dose for COVID-19 vaccines will be needed,” the agency said in an email. “Further data from companies marketing the vaccines are expected in the coming weeks and EMA will be reviewing the product information on that basis.”

The regulator says it was already working with other European health officials, including national immunization groups “in case booster doses may become necessary.” It said it was waiting to assess real-world effectiveness data from Europe and other regions. Countries, including Israel and France, have recently begun giving third doses to some people whose immunity may have faded.

The World Health Organization has urged rich countries to hold off administering third doses so unvaccinated populations can get immunized.

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has officially expanded and extended the nation’s coronavirus state of emergency as government advisers recommend legal changes that would allow penalties for violations.

The measures, approved by a government task force, add seven prefectures to the six areas already under a state of emergency and extend it to Sept. 12.

Ten other prefectures were put under a “quasi-emergency,” bringing about two-thirds of the nation under some form of emergency. Hospitals have been stretched thin and some seriously sick people have been turned away. The government has taken pride in avoiding compulsory measures or a lockdown, but some experts and critics are wondering if voluntary measures are enough.

The emergency measures center around asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and not serve alcohol. Under the latest measures, department stores and shopping malls will be asked to restrict the number of customers to reduce crowding.

Requests remain in place for people to work from home, but some bosses require staff to work in the office. Commuter trains and Tokyo streets remain crowded, although most people wears masks.

Tokyo has been the worst hit, with 4,377 new cases recorded on Tuesday.

PRAGUE — The schools in the Czech Republic will open the school year with a series of testing for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech says the schoolchildren will undergo three tests on Sept. 1, which starts the school year, and again on Sept. 6 and Sept. 9.

Those who refuse testing will be required to wear face coverings in classes.

In one of the hardest-hit European countries, the Czech schools were closed most of the last school year. They fully reopened on May 24, just week before the summer break began on July 1.

WASHINGTON — U.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot.

The goal is to ensure protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans, who were some of the first Americans to be vaccinated last December.

Global health officials, including the World Health Organization, have called on wealthier and more-vaccinated countries to hold off on booster shots to ensure the supply of first doses for people in the developing world.

— By Zeke Miller

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has detected its first community transmission of the coronavirus in months, triggering urgent meetings among top lawmakers.

Health officials say the positive case was found in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon and has no known link to outside the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised a tough approach, including possible lockdowns, for any outbreaks of the delta variant as New Zealand continues to pursue a zero-tolerance approach toward the virus.

The last community outbreak was in February and New Zealand has reported just 26 virus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

HONG KONG — Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travelers arriving from the United States and 14 other countries beginning Friday, increasing the quarantine period to 21 days.

Previously, the 15 countries, which also includes Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium risk, and travelers served only seven days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated.

A resurgence of coronavirus cases in these countries due to the delta variant has led to Hong Kong’s about-face. The change comes after a domestic worker who returned to Hong Kong from the U.S. this month tested positive for the coronavirus despite receiving two shots of vaccine.

SYDNEY — Australia’s most populous state has reported its third-highest daily count of coronavirus infections in the pandemic, and the government leader says the spread of the delta variant in Sydney has not yet peaked.

There were 452 new infections reported in New South Wales on Tuesday, down from 475 on Monday and 466 on Saturday.

An unvaccinated woman in her 70s had died in a Sydney hospital Monday, bringing the death from the outbreak discovered in mid-June to 53.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she expects daily infections counts to remain high. She adds “our challenge is to make sure that we keep vaccination rates up.”

About half New South Wales’s population has had at least one injection of the two-shot Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. The government wants 80% of the population fully vaccinated before it eases Sydney’s lockdown, which began on June 26.

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Alabama’s intensive care units are near capacity amid the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases.

The head of the Alabama Hospital Association says the state has 1,562 intensive care unit beds and 1,560 patients needing intensive care Monday. Dr. Don Williamson says that “this is the greatest demand on the ICU system we’ve ever had.”

Alabama has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and the state’s low vaccination rate. Infections and hospitalization numbers are quickly approaching what they were at the winter peak of the pandemic.

Williamson says COVID-19 patients accounted for 48% of Alabama’s ICU patients Monday. He says the overwhelming majority are unvaccinated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another local government in South Carolina is joining the state capital in requiring masks in schools despite a state budget proviso that bans districts from doing so without risking funding.

The Richland County Council voted Monday evening to mandate masks for students and for educators who work with children ages 2 through 14 in public and private schools and at day care centers. The ordinance says schools aren’t required to use public funds to provide face coverings.

Columbia’s city government already made masks mandatory for schoolchildren too young to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Columbia’s mayor has said the measure relies on local funds, not state appropriations.

Education groups are pushing for state lawmakers to repeal the state budget provision that went into effect July 1 and prohibits South Carolina educational institutions from using appropriated funds to mandate masks.

ATLANTA — At least 10 Georgia school districts or charter schools have sent all students home because of exposure to the coronavirus, including Screven County.

Those districts have more than 26,000 students combined, about 1.5% of the statewide public school enrollment.

Some other districts have sent students home from individual schools, and thousands of students and teachers have been quarantined after two weeks of school for many Georgia districts.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s governor says the state will not return to a statewide mask order or mandate vaccination against the coronavirus despite a resurgence of the virus.

Gov. Mark Gordon imposed a statewide mask mandate in December and lifted it in March. He says mandates can cause some people to resist wearing masks.

Gordon also says he doesn’t expect any shutdowns like the public health orders that forced many Wyoming businesses and public places to close or limit occupancy through much of 2020 and into 2021.

Coronavirus infections are back up to levels not seen in Wyoming since January. Becker’s Hospital Review says Wyoming has one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates of about 37%.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas health officials say they asked for five mortuary trailers from the federal government as coronavirus infections and hospitalizations for COVID-19 reach the highest levels since January.

But the Texas Department of State Health Services also says no local officials so far have reached out with needs for extra mortuary space.

Texas reported more than 11,700 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, a 17% increase from a week ago. The seven-day daily average of COVID-19 deaths is also back above 50 for the first time since spring.

There have been 52,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths in Texas.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health officials say medically vulnerable residents with certain health conditions can get an additional dose of coronavirus vaccine, though some have already had a third shot after the FDA approved that last week.

The FDA signed off on the additional dose after emerging data suggested people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not necessarily build the same level of immunity as others.

Data from the state Department of Health and Human Services shows that coronavirus infections and hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at their worst levels in more than six months.

HONOLULU — Some private schools in Hawaii are mandating coronavirus vaccination for students, faculty and staff.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser says Parker School in Waimea on the Big Island will require all employees and eligible students to be vaccinated by Oct. 1. The coeducational day school will test all students and employees for the virus before the school year. It plans to provide weekly testing while infection rates remain high on the Big Island.

In Honolulu, the ’Iolani School is requiring all eligible students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated or seek a health or religious exemption. A spokeswoman says the school’s faculty and staff already have a 99% vaccination rate, while eligible students in grades 7 to 12 are at 95%. Younger students aren’t eligible for the shots.

JERUSALEM — Israel says more than 1 million people over age 50 have received a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Israel began offering the boosters to its older population two weeks ago, becoming the first country in the world using a Western vaccine to do so.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that more than half of the target population has now received a booster shot.

Israel was one of the world’s leaders in vaccinating its population early this year, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. But it has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks spread largely by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Tthe World Health Organization has said it would be better to provide vaccines to poorer countries that have not yet inoculated their people.

