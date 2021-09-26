Train derailment in Canada causes Viasat internet outage throughout U.S., including Ohio Valley residents

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Viasat Customer Service says customers in the North Eastern and North Central U.S. are without internet after a major incident in Canada.

Viasat says the network outage is due to a “train derailment” in Canada, and the result is “ground segment damage.”

Crews have not been able to repair the damage, as the area has still not been deemed “safe” to gain access.

7NEWS has received multiple calls from residents saying they have gone days without internet.

There is no word yet on a repair time.

