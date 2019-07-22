Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Trump to host state dinner for Australian prime minister

International
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 21, 2019, after spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting an official visit and state dinner in September for the prime minister of Australia.

It’s only the second state dinner Trump has held since he became president. The first was for France in April 2018.

The White House announced Monday that Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jenny, have been invited to the Sept. 20 dinner.

The event is aimed at celebrating the two countries’ close friendship and shared history.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter