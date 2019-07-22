UK legislator charged with 2 sexual assaults against women

LONDON (AP) — A Conservative Party legislator in Britain has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Monday that Charlie Elphicke was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the first charge stems from an alleged attack in 2007 and the other two charges relate to two alleged attacks in 2016.

Elphicke’s lawyer, Ellen Peart, said he will “defend himself vigorously” and is confident that he will clear his name.

The 48-year-old legislator is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 6.

Prosecutors said the decision to charge Elphicke was made after a review of evidence provided by London’s Metropolitan Police.

The legislator had been suspended from the Conservative Party in November 2017 following “serious allegations,” but was controversially restored by Prime Minister Theresa May 13 months later.