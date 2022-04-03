UKRAINE (WTRF) — Ukrainian officials said Saturday that civilians there had killed two Russian troops and caused 28 more to be hospitalized in intensive care after feeding the soldiers food and drink laced with poison. This report comes from Business Insider and a Facebook post from the Ukrainian intelligence agency.

The Ukrainian intelligence post also claims that another 500 soldiers “are in hospitals due to heavy alcohol poisoning of unknown origin.”

Locals in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine reportedly gave soldiers from the 3rd Russian motor rifle division “poisoned cakes,” the post says.

The intelligence agency says that Russian command wrote off these personnel losses as “not combat losses.”