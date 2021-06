From a lunar eclipse to a partial solar eclipse to supermoons, 2021 has been a spectacular year for lunar events. But this month marks the year's final supermoon, with the full "strawberry" moon illuminating the night sky next week.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. It appears slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon. However, scientists have yet to agree on exactly how to officially classify the phenomenon, so there is some disagreement as to whether June's moon counts as a supermoon.