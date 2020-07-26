US Consulate Shutting Down in China

(CNN) There is just one more day to go until the deadline set by the Chinese government to shut down the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

The street where the US consulate is located has become a tourist attraction. Security officials and police have cordoned off the area, but people are still stopping by to take a photo one last time before the consulate closes down.

The closure is in retaliation to what the US did with the Chinese consulate in Houston, giving them 72 hours to close up. The US officials were claiming it was a front, of sorts, for illegal spying.

Chinese officials have said US personnel here were engaging in activities that were harmful to China’s national security interests, clearly trying to equate the two.

They likewise gave the US personnel here, 72 hours to get out.

That was on Friday, meaning by Monday morning, US officials here local time must be out of this consulate here in Chengdu.