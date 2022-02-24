(WTRF) — The US is firing back with new sanctions against Russia.

But the big question is: How much do these sanctions affect Russia? That remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, President Biden has just announced a new package of sanctions that would cut Russia off from US financial markets. That also includes freezing the assets of four major Russian banks. The president also has plans to limit Russia from doing business in dollars and other currencies.

Earlier, the US put sanctions on Russian banks and on separate territories in the Ukraine.

Experts say these are sanctions are meant to harm the regime, but political science professor Brian Fitzpatrick isn’t sure it’s enough.

“If we’re really harming the regime and harming Putin and harming some of those that keep them in power, (the sanctions) might work. That said… Russia, right now, knew they were gonna invade. So, they’re set up to weather sanctions. At least in the short term, it’s unlikely to change anything.” Political Science professor Brian Fitzpatrick

Once the invasion of Ukraine is over, Fitzpatrick believes Putin will take control of the country.



He says it’s unclear what other forms of aid the US and other European countries will impose against Russia moving forward.