Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – By the looks of it, the European peace of the last 30 years appears to be evaporating.

Every day the images flood out of Ukraine, of tearful citizens forced to leave the land they love.

But despite the devastating attacks, there’s something that’s still evaded the Russian forces—-they still don’t have complete control of their much smaller neighbor.

So far they’ve made a lot less gains than they thought they would, and there’s a pretty intense Ukrainian resistance. Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, Assistant Professor of Political Science, WLU

But why?

It’s been nearly a month since Putin ordered his troops to invade, and his military muscle seemed like it could easily overpower the former Soviet satellite.

What it appears he didn’t expect was the worldwide backlash against his actions.

The US has started a pressure campaign on Putin, with the president signing off on an additional 800 million in security assistance.

Today, the American people are helping not just Ukraine, but Europe and the world to keep the planet alive. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine

But the help from America and NATO has its limits.

Zelenskyy is still pushing for a no-fly zone to be declared over his country.

It would mean telling Russia that Ukraine is a restricted airspace—and there would be consequences for violating it.

Now Russia would frame that as a declaration of war, but of course it’s not us attacking Russia, it’s not anything like that. Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, Assistant Professor of Political Science, WLU

So where does the war move from here?

Dr. Fitzpatrick says if Russia’s history is any indication, they may attempt to invade even more land.

But with the lack of Ukrainian cooperation, the universal condemnation of westerners, and even Russian citizens starting to turn away, it’s hard to say that the warpath was the right path for Putin.