What exactly is going on between Ukraine and Russia?

West Liberty, W.Va. (WTRF) – While many of us are worried about issues much closer to home than Eastern Europe, the tension between Russia and Ukraine is getting more serious.

Three thousand US troops are now in the region, as officials warn that Russian president Vladimir Putin could invade within days.

So what does it all mean for us?

West Liberty professor Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick says Russia wants to be as relevant on the world stage as it was during the Cold War.

But for all the talk, he says jumping into battle would be bad for them—our economy is about 10 times the size of theirs according to the International Monetary Fund.

So they’re powerful, but they’re not that powerful. Putin definitely wouldn’t want conflict with NATO, so he’s trying to gauge, ‘ok, can I invade Ukraine, and not have NATO countries get involved and not face a bunch of devastating economic sanctions?’ Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, Assistant Professor of Political Science, West Liberty University

Russia previously invaded Crimea in 2014 and the country of Georgia in 2008.

Dr. Fitzpatrick says NATO countries are getting in line to support Ukraine should Russia cross the border.