WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Coronation of King Charles III will be an event watched around the world.

It’s a ceremony steeped in tradition, deeply meaningful to the British and to many others globally.

Two Wheeling residents who grew up in England shared their perspectives.

We asked what specific people or scenes they’ll be looking for, and even what’s on the menu at their homes as they watch the coverage at 5 a.m.

For a watch party, what do you serve?

Jason Bracher-Musty says a Coronation deserves a full English breakfast!

“Obviously, we have thick-cut bacon,” he noted. “We don’t have thin bacon that we have over here. So I’ll be getting some of that in from a local butcher shop. And eggs, bacon, sausage, fried bread, all the unhealthy stuff!”

Clare McDonald suggests lighter fare for that hour of the morning.

“You can actually pick up a package of McVitie’s Digestive Biscuits,” she said. “That sounds terrible but they’re actually quite delicious and rather addictive, I have to confess. And so that might be a lighter fare to have with your cup of tea—with milk in it, of course.”

What parts will they watch most intently?

Jason, who served in Her Majesty’s Forces for 16 years, will be watching the military parade, organized by the Regimental Sergeant Major.

“They’re the ones that will be riding the horses, that will be coming through with the marching of the soldiers,” he said. “He’s responsible for making sure it’s a clean-cut parade all the way through, with no mistakes. They will have been rehearsing since the queen passed away.”

“I think it’s the pageantry,” said Clare. “I know I’m kind of boasting a little bit, but I think only Britain can do this.”

Will King Charles III ever be as admired and revered as Queen Elizabeth II?

“Well, she was an extremely hard act to follow,” said Clare.

They both say Charles will bring his own strengths to the throne.

“Particularly with his work with the environment and global warming,” noted Clare. “He was preaching about global warming in the 1970s.”

“I think he’ll do a good job,” agreed Jason. “I think that the people in England are seeing that now, and looking into the depth of his background and what he does for the environment and agriculturally.”

“He is very inclusive,” added Clare. “In his royal message, it was very clear that he wanted to include multiple religions, multiple cultures and that is a reflection of where Great Britain is right now.”

“I think he’ll carry the flag forward for the queen in modern times,” Jason concluded.

Hundreds of millions of people will be watching.