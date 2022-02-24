New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF) –

The question is where is our resolve, where is our will? And they see it now as a weakness, and they’ve been playing on that. Rep. David McKinley, (R)-West Virginia

Congressman David McKinley isn’t mincing words about Russia’s invasion of its neighbor to the west.

The explosions heard at dawn in the capital marked the beginning of a conflict that’s been brewing for weeks.

The representative along with Senator Shelley Moore Capito say the world is watching us as we react to the Russian military’s violent push into Kyiv and beyond.

We’re the superpower here. We cannot cede that territory to any other nation, particularly a communist nation or a nation such as China. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

Both agreed that the Biden Administration could have acted earlier to stop Putin’s advances.

Senator Capito says the president shouldn’t have approved of the Nordstream 2 pipeline project last year, which would deliver Russia’s natural gas to Europe.

She says the new sanctions he announced this afternoon could be too little, too late.

Our president should have been much more aggressive on this earlier, he didn’t pay attention to what we were saying, he kept thinking diplomacy was going to work, I don’t think diplomacy works with the kind of mindset that Vladimir Putin has. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

What’s held him back is a strong foreign policy that we had under President Trump. Rep. David McKinley, (R)-West Virginia

They’re also on board with the international coalition forming to support Ukraine…but McKinley thinks we could go even further.

He made it clear that he doesn’t want American troops on the ground, but says we could give Moscow a rude awakening with our technical power.

What I do hope is we would use the technology that we have available to us to have a cyber warfare. Maybe we could shut down some of their operations and send the signal so that this has got to stop. Rep. David McKinley, (R)-West Virginia

Where Putin goes from here isn’t certain—Congress will be briefed tonight on how other nations are fending off the continued attack.

But each of them made one thing clear about the mess in Eastern Europe: The disruption to us and our allies is already underway, one that goes beyond an increase in gas prices.