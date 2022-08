OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There will be an interruption of water service in the Mozart area so that crews can install a new water main.

It will begin on August 24th from 8:00am until 5:00pm. Once service is restored there will be a 48 hour boil order in effect.

The following areas will experience a probable loss of water or loss of water pressure.

6-18 Park Road (even side only), 1-23 Ark Ave, 2-12 McCready Ave, and 25 & 29 South Frazier Ave.