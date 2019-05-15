Interruption of water service in Wheeling

Water will be shut off on multiple streets in Wheeling until 5 PM today.

The following addresses that are affected:

1259-1685 National Rd (Odd side only), 1-36 Arlington Dr, 1-34 Oakmont Rd, 206-229 Carmel Rd, and all of Atlas Rd, Beverly Dr, Brook Ave, Fairfax Dr, Forest Rd, Georgetown Apts, Holly Rd, Reymann Way, Ridgewood Ave, Rockledge Rd, Romney Rd, and Westminster Dr.

The interruption of the water service due to the installation of a new valve.

After service is restored, there will be a 48-hour boil order in effect.